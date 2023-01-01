Menu
Recent Arrival! 2011 Kia Optima Hybrid Base AS IS - SAVE FUEL AND $$$ 2.4L I4 Atkinson-Cycle MPI DOHC CVVT.Black 2011 Kia Optima Hybrid AS IS - SAVE FUEL AND $$$ FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 Atkinson-Cycle MPI DOHC CVVTSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Owners rate Optimas overall value highly, with most reporting tremendous satisfaction with the feature content to price ratio. Styling, and the panoramic roof, were also highly rated- as is performance from turbocharged models. Though rear-seat headroom is at a bit of a premium, the rear seats are otherwise spacious and comfortable. Good ride quality rounds out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

162,086 KM

Details Description

Location

162,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2011 Kia Optima Hybrid Base AS IS - SAVE FUEL AND $$$ 2.4L I4 Atkinson-Cycle MPI DOHC CVVT.Black 2011 Kia Optima Hybrid AS IS - SAVE FUEL AND $$$ FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 Atkinson-Cycle MPI DOHC CVVTSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Owners rate Optimas overall value highly, with most reporting tremendous satisfaction with the feature content to price ratio. Styling, and the panoramic roof, were also highly rated- as is performance from turbocharged models. Though rear-seat headroom is at a bit of a premium, the rear seats are otherwise spacious and comfortable. Good ride quality rounds out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

