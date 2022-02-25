2011 Mazda MAZDA3

$4,000 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 8 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8331156

8331156 Stock #: E14195A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # E14195A

Mileage 196,806 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.