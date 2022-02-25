Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

196,806 KM

Details Description

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

GS

GS

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

196,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8331156
  • Stock #: E14195A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn Auto GS, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.0L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

