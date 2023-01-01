Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Sienna

229,119 KM

Details Description

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

Limited *AS IS*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sienna

Limited *AS IS*

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

  1. 10026528
  2. 10026528
  3. 10026528
Contact Seller

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
229,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026528
  • Stock #: PS9041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # PS9041
  • Mileage 229,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to move the whole family from point A to point B while enjoying each others company? Well here is a good option for the whole crew!2011 Toyota Sienna Limited 7 Passenger AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Space, comfort, flexibility, cargo capacity and even handling were all rated highly by Sienna owners from this generation. The V6 engine is said to offer more than adequate power output, and the six-speed transmission shifts smoothly. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Minivan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 104,100 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Enclave A...
 96,126 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX rx 350
 80,033 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory