2012 BMW X5

162,430 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

xDrive35i LOADED / CERTIFIED /

Location

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

162,430KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7394051
  • Stock #: 1572
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C54CL754558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Nevada Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 162,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful BMW X5. Very well equipped!

This amazing SUV was very well cared for and has just passed through our rigorous certification process. It has been freshly serviced with new synthetic oil and a fresh 2 year MVI. Ready for a new owner...

This X5 is very well equipped:

- All Wheel Drive

- Factory Navigation

- Comfort Heated, Power Leather Seats

- Leather, Multi-Function Steering Wheel (Heated as well)

- Comfort Access System (keyless)

- Huge Panoramic Sunroof

- Back up camera, parking sensors, 360 camera, front camera 

- Bluetooth Telephone/Audio Integration

- Premium Audio

- So much more...

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Rain Sensing Wipers
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Touring Package
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Executive Package
Premium Audio Package
Nav / Navigation Package
Premium Interior Trim Level

