$10,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE | 7-Pass | StowNGo | Keyless | Cruise
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE | 7-Pass | StowNGo | Keyless | Cruise
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$10,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,401KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG4CR261995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Eye Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 52348A
- Mileage 68,401 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From City Mazda
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE | 7-Pass | StowNGo | Keyless | Cruise 68,401 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL | Leather | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | Keyless 177,501 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S | Keyless | Cruise | PwrWindows | CD | AM/FM 179,522 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,991
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan