<span style=font-weight: 400;>500+Used *</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Preferred rate financing available</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

68,401 KM

Details Description Features

$10,991

+ tax & licensing
SE | 7-Pass | StowNGo | Keyless | Cruise

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Used
68,401KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG4CR261995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Eye Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 52348A
  • Mileage 68,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

