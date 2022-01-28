Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

198,543 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8167075
  2. 8167075
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,543KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8167075
  • Stock #: 21P198A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 21P198A
  • Mileage 198,543 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/214

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2015 Nissan Frontier...
 92,622 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota 4Runner ...
 113,116 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Leaf SV
 89,756 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory