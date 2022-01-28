2012 Ford F-150

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 5 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8167075

8167075 Stock #: 21P198A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 21P198A

Mileage 198,543 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.