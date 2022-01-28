$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2012 Ford F-150
2012 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
198,543KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8167075
- Stock #: 21P198A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 21P198A
- Mileage 198,543 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/214
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2