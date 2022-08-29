Menu
2012 Ford Focus

116,457 KM

Details Description

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

116,457KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9273631
  • Stock #: S27121A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2012 Ford Focus SEFWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
