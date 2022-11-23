$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9409204
- Stock #: NC15126B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Mica
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Glacier White2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLFWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHCVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Gray Cloth.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Vehicle Features
