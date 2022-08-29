Menu
2012 Land Rover Evoque

134,000 KM

Details Description

$21,199

+ tax & licensing
$21,199

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2012 Land Rover Evoque

2012 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Plus

2012 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Plus

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$21,199

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9296854
  • Stock #: PS3805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility 4WD, 5dr HB Pure Plus, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

