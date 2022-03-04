2012 Mazda MAZDA2

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 2 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8593409

8593409 Stock #: NA36266B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 125,286 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.