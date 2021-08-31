Menu
2012 RAM 1500

118,609 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

SPORT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7771524
  • Stock #: D14009A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,609 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Sport, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Class IV Receiver Hitch
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Sport Performance Hood
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
Flame Red
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: remote USB port
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer ParkSense rear park assist system auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
DARK SLATE INTERIOR CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS
UCONNECT 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player USB port hard drive 6.5" touch screen UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
