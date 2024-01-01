2012 Subaru Outback

Menu
<span style=font-weight: 400;>500+Used *</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Preferred rate financing available</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span>

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Used
175,501KM
VIN 4S4BRDKC1C2287754

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

