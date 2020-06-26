Menu
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2834

2012 Subaru Outback

2012 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

2012 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  83,135KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5307293
  Stock #: 7681A
  VIN: 4S4BRJMC2C2251860
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Off-Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Subaru
3737 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 407-8707
1 (877) 847-8150

AS TRADED !!! This vehicle is being sold to the general public as traded and will be sold for a very limited time at a wholesale price.

Typically, we list these vehicles as AS TRADED either because of the age





of vehicle, the mileage or the lack manufacturers warranty. We





encourage anyone purchasing an AS TRADED vehicle to have it inspected by a





third-party mechanic as this vehicle has absolutely no warranty from





the dealership or manufacturer unless otherwise noted in the





description. Although this vehicle is sold without warranty, it may





qualify for an optional extended service plan. Contact dealer for





additional details. It is the purchasers responsibility to personally





verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty





prior to purchasing this vehicle.

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

