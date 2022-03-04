Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Outback

172,950 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Outback

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Convenience Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Convenience Pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

172,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8615426
  • Stock #: TD33531A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas Flat 4 Cyl 2.5L/

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 53,600 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS
 258,670 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Compass Hi...
 125,381 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory