2012 Toyota RAV4

200,123 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
200,123KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S13971A
  • Mileage 200,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Blue2012 Toyota RAV4 Base4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD, Cloth.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-XXXX

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

