Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota RAV4

201,864 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8751626
  2. 8751626
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

201,864KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8751626
  • Stock #: ND51060A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,864 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility, 4WD 4dr I4 Base, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.5L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 51,154 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XL
 73,292 KM
$36,751 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Sonic...
 50,703 KM
$17,977 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory