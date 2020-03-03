Menu
2013 Buick Enclave

7 PASSENGER ROOF LEATHER BACKUP CAM

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,105KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4718133
  • Stock #: S20096A
  • VIN: 5GAKVCKD0DJ221028
Exterior Colour
Iridium Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
2013 BUICK ENCLAVE AWD 7 PASSNEGER INCREDIBLY SPACIOUS AND COMFORTABLE THE BUICK ENCLAVE FEATURES LEATHER SEATS POWER FRONT SEATS AND MUCH MORE! *We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel

