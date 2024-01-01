$9,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,106KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold Coast Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,106 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3810
Alternate Numbers1-877-720-7453
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3810
2013 Chevrolet Equinox