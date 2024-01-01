Menu
Account
Sign In
Special Purpose, AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

154,106 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 11348200
  2. 11348200
  3. 11348200
  4. 11348200
  5. 11348200
  6. 11348200
  7. 11348200
  8. 11348200
  9. 11348200
  10. 11348200
  11. 11348200
  12. 11348200
  13. 11348200
  14. 11348200
  15. 11348200
  16. 11348200
  17. 11348200
  18. 11348200
  19. 11348200
  20. 11348200
  21. 11348200
  22. 11348200
  23. 11348200
  24. 11348200
  25. 11348200
  26. 11348200
  27. 11348200
  28. 11348200
  29. 11348200
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,106KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold Coast Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,106 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 4,111 KM $115,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe 223,751 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic Cpe DX-G for sale in Halifax, NS
2010 Honda Civic Cpe DX-G 185,554 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Equinox