2013 Ford Edge

121,296 KM

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Limited

Limited

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

+ taxes & licensing

121,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9409213
  • Stock #: ND82138B

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,296 KM

Recent Arrival!2013 Ford Edge LimitedAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

