2013 Ford Escape

155,148 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Titanium

Titanium

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: ND62729A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # ND62729A
  • Mileage 155,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr Titanium, 6-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121

Vehicle Features

6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-XXXX

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
