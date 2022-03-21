2013 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 1 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8751632

8751632 Stock #: ND62729A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # ND62729A

Mileage 155,148 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.