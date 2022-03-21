$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
155,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr Titanium, 6-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121
Vehicle Features
6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2