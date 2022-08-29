$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
ESCAPE SE
- Listing ID: 9190057
- Stock #: NB02199A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown Ochre Metallic
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 267,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!K32013 Ford Escape SEAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
