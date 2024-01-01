Menu
Recent Arrival!Ruby Red2013 Ford F-150 FX44WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.5L V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2013 Ford F-150

157,266 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing

2013 Ford F-150

157,266 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

FX4

2013 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

157,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RUBY RED MET TNTD CLEARCOAT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NC71799A
  • Mileage 157,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

