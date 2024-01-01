$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
148,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET0DKE47939
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TA28890A
- Mileage 148,912 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/214
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Ford Lincoln
Call Dealer
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
2013 Ford F-150