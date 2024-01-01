Menu
Account
Sign In
6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/214

2013 Ford F-150

148,912 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET0DKE47939

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TA28890A
  • Mileage 148,912 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/214

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2017 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 117,021 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 2500 Laramie for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX 201,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150