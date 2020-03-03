Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,987KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4812036
  • Stock #: 40618A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H98DR307646
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2013 FORD FUSION SE, 4CYL, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT STEERING, CRUISE, FORD SYNC AND MORE. ONE OWNER VEHICLE. VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED. LUXURY AND COMFORT FOR UNDER $10000. NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Alarm System
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Telematics
  • Electric Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Automatic day-night rearview mirror
  • Driver Electric Seat
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

