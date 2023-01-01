Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Mustang

89,010 KM

Details Description Features

$17,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,494

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$17,494

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
89,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10427202
  • Stock #: 1611B
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8EM6D5214561

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 1611B
  • Mileage 89,010 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE CLEAN CAR AND LOTS OF FUN. 2013 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE, V-6, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. 

VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD!

THE TOY YOU ALWAYS WANTED AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Convertible Soft Top
Driver Electric Seat
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From City Mazda

2013 Ford Mustang V6...
 89,010 KM
$17,494 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE
 85,961 KM
$30,494 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE
 104,556 KM
$30,494 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory