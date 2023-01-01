$17,494+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,494
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2013 Ford Mustang
2013 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$17,494
+ taxes & licensing
89,010KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10427202
- Stock #: 1611B
- VIN: 1ZVBP8EM6D5214561
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 1611B
- Mileage 89,010 KM
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD!
THE TOY YOU ALWAYS WANTED AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Convertible Soft Top
Driver Electric Seat
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From City Mazda
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8