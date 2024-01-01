Menu
Recent Arrival!2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work TruckRWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 MPIVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Vinyl.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

248,489 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Work Truck

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

248,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 248,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work TruckRWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 MPIVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Vinyl.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 4.3L MFI V6 (STD)

