2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-453-1940
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459
2013 Honda Civic LX equipped with keyless entry, Bluetooth, power windows, power locks, heated front seats, A/C, steering wheel mounted audio controls, cruise control and much more.This Civic will go through a Steele certified 87 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.
Warranty is Available. Warranty is available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6