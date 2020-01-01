LOCATED AT

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street

Halifax B3K-4N9

(902) 453-1940

1 (866) 797-3459



2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L equipped with remote starter, heated front seats, power seating, rear entertainment system, rear air and heat, 3rd row seating with 8 passenger capacity, power sliding doors, A/C, Bluetooth and much more.This Odyssey will go through a Steele certified 87 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.



Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Sliding Doors

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Rear Air & Heat Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Overhead Console Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

3RD ROW SEATING

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features MP3

BACKUP CAMERA

Auxiliary Audio Jack

DVD Entertainment System

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

