2013 Hyundai Elantra

45,298 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10054002
  • Stock #: NA27527A

  • Exterior Colour Volcanic Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,298 KM

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLFWD 6-Speed Manual 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the YearALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
VOLCANIC RED

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

