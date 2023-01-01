Menu
Recent Arrival! 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLSGreen 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVTSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

2013 Hyundai Elantra

134,669 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS *AS IS*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS *AS IS*

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Contact Seller

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,669KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Misty Green Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLSGreen 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVTSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
MISTY GREEN PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

2013 Hyundai Elantra