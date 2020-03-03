2013 Hyundai Elantra

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Side Airbags
- ABS Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Rearview Camera
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Comfort
-
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
-
- Leather Seats
- Leather Interior
- Split Bench Seat
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Split Rear Seats
- Rear-Folding Seats
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- tinted windows
- Aluminum Wheels
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Alarm System
- FULLY EQUIPPED
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Aux input
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Sun Roof
- Electric Mirrors
- USB port
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Driver Electric Seat
- Rear-Window Wiper
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.