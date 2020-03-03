Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE w/Tech Pkg

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE w/Tech Pkg

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,895KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4812030
  • Stock #: 3898A
  • VIN: KMHD35LE5DU029050
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT HATCHBACK. 4CYL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF AND MORE. ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, FULLY RECONDITIONED AND READY. LUXURY, STYLE AND SPORTY ALL IN ONE PACKAGE WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK. NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM SELCT WARRANTY. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE. 
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Split Bench Seat
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Alarm System
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Driver Electric Seat
  • Rear-Window Wiper
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

