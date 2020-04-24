2013 Hyundai Elantra

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
At Steele Mitsubishi we want to be the #1 Pre Owned Destination in Halifax
Why choose Steele Mitsubishi for Pre-Owned Vehicles?
Because we don't just want to sell you a used vehicle, we want to sell you the right vehicle at the right deal, over and over for the rest of your life.
There are a lot of used car dealers out there that do Multi-point inspections and most of those dealers even repair what is broken before they retail it.
At Steele Mitsubishi we take it a step further
Our Certified Preowned vehicles are not only put through a rigorous multi-point inspection and all deficiencies repaired, we also review the vehicles maintenance history and bring all preventative maintenance items up to date.
We perform a Carfax vehicle report that tells us things like service history and accident history. We exclude vehicles that have had extensive repairs or major accidents from our Certified inventory. Our Used car manager hand picks only the best vehicles for the Certified pre-owned program.
For example, brake servicing is recommended every 12 months or 24000km, our goal is for you to return for your first maintenance on your Steele Mitsubishi pre-owned vehicle and need nothing more than an oil change and tire rotation. So, we service all four brakes on every certified pre-owned vehicle.
We hold our vehicles to higher standards for inspection, wearable items like tires only require 2/32 of tread to pass a provincial Motor Vehicle inspection but our Certified pre-owned require bear minimum 5/32 of tread life. Much the same with brake linings, vehicles require 2 mm of brake lining to pass Motor vehicle inspection where our Steele Mitsubishi Certified vehicles have at least 4.5 MM of brake lining.
Every one of our certified pre-owned vehicles receive a detailed multi point inspection, fresh oil and filter change with premium full synthetic oil, new wiper blades and a two-year motor vehicle inspection.
We perform an "in bay video report" for each of our pre-owned vehicles that shows you the undercarriage, behind the wheels and under the hood.
You can buy with confidence knowing we use Market value pricing, providing the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned inventory all the time! We access over 20,000 pre-owned web sites every hour ensuring we have the most up to date competitive price. For a complimentary "Market value price analysis" on any of our pre-owned vehicles please contact one of our Sales Associates.
As our gift to you, you will receive 50% off oil and filter changes and Motor vehicle Inspections as well as complimentary exterior car wash with service for as long as you own your certified pre-owned vehicle!
Optional 90 day payment deferral
After all of this you may still feel like you bought the wrong car, not to worry we also offer a one time 15 day or 1500km Exchange Privilege
Thank you for choosing Steele Mitsubishi pre-owned!
