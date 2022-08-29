2013 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 6 , 4 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9073279

9073279 Stock #: ND51984B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Desert Bronze Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 266,427 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features DESERT BRONZE METALLIC GREY CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.