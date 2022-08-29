$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
266,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9073279
- Stock #: ND51984B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Desert Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 266,427 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 1.8L/110
Vehicle Features
DESERT BRONZE METALLIC
GREY CLOTH SEAT TRIM
