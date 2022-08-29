Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

266,427 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

GLS

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

266,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9073279
  Stock #: ND51984B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Desert Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 266,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Vehicle Features

DESERT BRONZE METALLIC
GREY CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

