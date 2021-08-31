Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

102,436 KM

Details Description

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid SONATA HYBRID

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid SONATA HYBRID

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7753641
  • Stock #: H22040A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLACK DIAMOND|GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Just added to our AS IS section (wholesale to the public).Buy it before it hits the auction at a wholesale price plus admin fee and taxes.Please note: Not Motor Vehicle Inspected (MVI) No warrantyWe do provide a vehicle check on these vehicles to give you an idea of the work required for MVI, however, buyer is responsible to confirm required repairs.Only on the lot for a limited time, do not miss out.Please note: We only sell to retail customers, no dealers please

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

