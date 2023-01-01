$10,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-405-1177
2013 Mazda MAZDA2
GX
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10301616
- Stock #: PS6072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,841 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Incredible condition small hatchback up for grabs to new home. Fantastic on fuel, simple to park and surprisingly spacious for your day to day errands!2013 Mazda Mazda2 GX PERFECT SMALL CAR 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.Silver 2013 Mazda Mazda2 GX PERFECT SMALL CAR FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVTSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Owners report satisfaction with overall value, styling, and fuel economy first and foremost. The Mazda2 also features a steering and handling setup thats nicely honed for driving enthusiasts, as well as a sporty and fun-to-shift five-speed stick, according to many owners. Heres a fun-to-drive little car with effort put into reflexes and agility. Flexible cargo space helps round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)
