$8,994+ tax & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
98,499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9486081
- Stock #: 19167A
- VIN: JM1BL1V71D1829607
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,499 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE CAR UNDER $9000.
VEHICLE SOLD WITH NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Driver Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Theft
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Bluetooth Connection
