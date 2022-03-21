Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Rogue

152,388 KM

Details Description Features

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

Contact Seller

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

152,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8695310
  • Stock #: N453748A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRAPHITE BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,388 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Sport Utility, AWD 4dr SV, 1-Speed Continuously variable ratio, Gas I4 2.5L/152

Vehicle Features

Graphite Blue
BLACK SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2006 BMW Z4 M
 150,000 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 70,499 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Compass Sp...
 27,466 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory