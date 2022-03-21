$10,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,490
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3810
2013 Nissan Rogue
2013 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
$10,490
+ taxes & licensing
152,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8695310
- Stock #: N453748A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRAPHITE BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,388 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Sport Utility, AWD 4dr SV, 1-Speed Continuously variable ratio, Gas I4 2.5L/152
Vehicle Features
Graphite Blue
BLACK SEAT TRIM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6