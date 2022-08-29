$CALL+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3810
2013 Subaru Outback
2.5I LIMITED
Location
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
250,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9321604
- Stock #: N515380A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited, CVT-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas Flat 4 2.5L/152
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
