2013 Subaru Outback

250,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  9321604
  2. 9321604
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9321604
  • Stock #: N515380A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited, CVT-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas Flat 4 2.5L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

