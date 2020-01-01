Menu
2013 Toyota Camry

LE

2013 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 215,450KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4446276
  • Stock #: S20059A
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK2DU653865
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
IVORY
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2013 TOYOTA CAMRY LE LEGENDARY TOYOTA RELIABILITY AND COMFORT FEATURING BLUETOOTH AUDIO BACK UP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

