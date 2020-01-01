LOCATED AT

Steele Mitsubishi

3681 Kempt Road

Halifax B3K-4X6

(902) 405-1177

1 (888) 472-1787



2013 TOYOTA CAMRY LE LEGENDARY TOYOTA RELIABILITY AND COMFORT FEATURING BLUETOOTH AUDIO BACK UP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*



Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring Additional Features MP3

BACKUP CAMERA

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.