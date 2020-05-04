2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
2013 Toyota Yaris LE Automatic equipped with automatic transmission, A/C, power windows, power locks, keyless entry, cruise control, bluetooth, traction control and much more. This vehicle has also been undercoated by the previous owner. This vehicle has a special price given the carproof report. It has been fully restored through insurance is is a great working vehicle. Be the first to book a test drive today. We can even bring the vehicle to you!
Warranty is Available. Extended Warranties Available
