2013 Toyota Yaris

LE/Carproof Special price

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE/Carproof Special price

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,289KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953600
  • Stock #: 9670PA
  • VIN: JTDKTUD37DD562228
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

2013 Toyota Yaris LE Automatic equipped with automatic transmission, A/C, power windows, power locks, keyless entry, cruise control, bluetooth, traction control and much more. This vehicle has also been undercoated by the previous owner. This vehicle has a special price given the carproof report. It has been fully restored through insurance is is a great working vehicle. Be the first to book a test drive today. We can even bring the vehicle to you!

Warranty is Available. Extended Warranties Available
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

