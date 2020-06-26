Menu
$7,897

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2834

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

2013 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

$7,897

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,357KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5262770
  • Stock #: 5042A
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ3DW121090
Exterior Colour
Blue Graphite Pearl
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Subaru
3737 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 407-8707
1 (877) 847-8150

AS TRADED !!! This vehicle is being sold to the general public as traded and will be sold for a very limited time at a wholesale price.

Typically, we list these vehicles as AS TRADED either because of the age

of vehicle, the mileage or the lack manufacturers warranty. We

encourage anyone purchasing an AS TRADED vehicle to have it inspected by a

third-party mechanic as this vehicle has absolutely no warranty from

the dealership or manufacturer unless otherwise noted in the

description. Although this vehicle is sold without warranty, it may

qualify for an optional extended service plan. Contact dealer for

additional details. It is the purchasers responsibility to personally

verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty

prior to purchasing this vehicle.

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

