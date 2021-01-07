Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

113,500 KM

Details Description

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

SportWagen 2.0L TDI DIESEL/MANUAL/CERTIFIED

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

113,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6431473
  • Stock #: 1470
  • VIN: 3VWML7AJ0DM673007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Diesel! 6 Speed Manual. High Line. Rare.

This beauty has been very well cared for and frequently rust protected. Shows very well and drives like a dream. Has just passed through our rigorous certification process and is ready to roll with a fresh service and new 2 year MVI.

Very well equipped:

- Clean CARFAX

- Leather Seats

- 6 Speed Manual

- Super efficient Diesel

- Huge Panoramic Sunroof

- Factory Navigation

- Premium Audio.

- So much more...

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

