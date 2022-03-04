$19,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-453-8800
2014 BMW 4 Series
2014 BMW 4 Series
435i xDrive
Location
Steele Auto Group
3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-8800
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
166,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8480070
- Stock #: P206126A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # P206126A
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 2dr Cpe 435i xDrive AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Porsche Of Halifax
3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5