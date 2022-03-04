Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 4 Series

166,000 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-8800

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive

Location

Steele Auto Group

3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-8800

  1. 8480070
  2. 8480070
  3. 8480070
  4. 8480070
  5. 8480070
  6. 8480070
  7. 8480070
  8. 8480070
  9. 8480070
  10. 8480070
  11. 8480070
  12. 8480070
  13. 8480070
  14. 8480070
  15. 8480070
  16. 8480070
  17. 8480070
  18. 8480070
  19. 8480070
  20. 8480070
  21. 8480070
  22. 8480070
  23. 8480070
  24. 8480070
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8480070
  • Stock #: P206126A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # P206126A
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 2dr Cpe 435i xDrive AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 48,573 KM
$43,888 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 33,131 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru ASCENT T...
 100,453 KM
$37,495 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Porsche Of Halifax

3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory