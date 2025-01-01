Menu
Recent Arrival! Gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cloth.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

190,119 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
13313603

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
190,119KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCNKPEH3EZ181797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Regular Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # PS1797
  • Mileage 190,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cloth.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 4.3L V6 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

