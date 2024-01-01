Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SEFWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SEFWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Easy Clean Floor Mats

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK SIDE ROOF RAILS -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2023 Audi A4 Sedan 45 Technik for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Audi A4 Sedan 45 Technik 13,056 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Savana Cargo Van Standard for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 GMC Savana Cargo Van Standard 222,036 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura MDX NAVIGATION for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Acura MDX NAVIGATION 99,163 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan