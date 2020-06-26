Menu
Account
Sign In
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

  1. 5307281
  2. 5307281
  3. 5307281
  4. 5307281
  5. 5307281
  6. 5307281
  7. 5307281
  8. 5307281
  9. 5307281
  10. 5307281
  11. 5307281
  12. 5307281
  13. 5307281
  14. 5307281
  15. 5307281
  16. 5307281
  17. 5307281
  18. 5307281
  19. 5307281
  20. 5307281
Contact Seller

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,206KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5307281
  • Stock #: SP20091A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXER424880
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT WELL EQUIPPED VAN WITH SEATING FOR 7 AND FULL STOW 'N GO FOR MAXIMUM CARGO CAPACITY COME TAKE YOUR NEW VAN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Rear Air & Heat
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Full Sto'n Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 79,520 KM
$12,925 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 27,852 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS
 207,578 KM
$8,599 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory