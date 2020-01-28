LOCATED AT

Steele Mitsubishi

3681 Kempt Road

Halifax B3K-4X6

(902) 405-1177

1 (888) 472-1787



2014 DODGE JOURNEY R/T ALL WHEEL DRIVE ONLY 70,000KM! FULLY LOADED R/T TRIM LEVEL WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED WITH FEATURES AND TECHNOLOGY FEATURING HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR, PREMIUM AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*



Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features MP3

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Leather Wrapped Wheel

