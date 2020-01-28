Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,972KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4611087
  • Stock #: S20086A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG5ET140439
Exterior Colour
Pitch Black Clearcoat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2014 DODGE JOURNEY R/T ALL WHEEL DRIVE ONLY 70,000KM! FULLY LOADED R/T TRIM LEVEL WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED WITH FEATURES AND TECHNOLOGY FEATURING HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR, PREMIUM AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel

