2014 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 2 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10519953

10519953 Stock #: NB79875B

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,251 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.