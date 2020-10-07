Menu
2014 Ford Escape

166,091 KM

$10,211

+ tax & licensing
$10,211

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$10,211

+ taxes & licensing

166,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5873220
  • Stock #: C12926A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G96EUC12455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C12926A
  • Mileage 166,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Tuxedo Black2014 Ford Escape SEAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, Black Side Rails, Dual Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 201A, Perimeter Alarm, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable w/Media Hub, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, SYNC w/MyFord Touch Communications/Entertainment, Tonneau Cover.Certified.Certification Program Details: 85 Point inspection Fluid Top Ups Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Oil Change Recall Check Copy Of Carfax ReportALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We're confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 1.6L ECOBOOST (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECT SHIFT (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

