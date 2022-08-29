$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2014 Ford Escape
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9048307
- Stock #: NB29810A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
